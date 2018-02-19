Barlow wins 3,000, Covile takes second in high jump

Barlow, from Wilson Central, posted a winning time of 8:53.94 in the 3000 for the Phoenix and was seventh in the mile run in 4:33.79. He also anchored the winning distance medley relay team of Jerry Rojas, Orlando Nawade, Hill and Barlow, which finished in 10:54.99.

Covile, from Lebanon High, cleared 6-3.25 for second place in the high jump and Dylon Dishman was fourth with a mark of 6-1.5. Sophomore Ishmael Arnold finished seventh in the long jump with a mark of 21-1.25 while Scott was third in the weight throw (46-4) and seventh in the shot put (43-4).

Elsewhere for the men, freshman Tyler Williams placed fourth in the 60-meters in 7.03 and was fourth in the 200-meters in 22.69. Sophomore Donta Bertrand finished eighth in both events with times of 7.21 and 23.06.

Arnold was sixth in the 400-meters in 52.18 and sophomore Hill placed third in the 800-meters in 2:00.67. Freshman Parker Kuchek finished eighth in the 60-meter hurdles and the men’s 4x400-meter relay of Travon Wimley, Bertrand, Hill and Arnold was third in 3:30.88.

Blankenship, Barnett lead CU women at MSC Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior Taylor Blankenship finished second in the 1,000-meters while sophomore Kalea Barnett placed second in the shot put and third in the weight throw, leading the Cumberland women’s track and field teams to fourth-place showing over the weekend at the Mid-South Conference Indoor Championships.

Blankenship finished second in the 1,000 in 3:14.37 and was sixth in the mile run in 5:37.60. Barnett was second in the shot put with a mark of 41-3.25 and posted a mark of 46-2.75 for third in the weight throw. Freshman Mahogany Huddleston placed fourth in the weight throw with a mark of 45-8.25.

Sophomore Alyssa Gibson placed fourth in the 60-meters in 8.01 and was sixth in the 200-meters in 27.53 while Aleksandra Soshilova finished fourth in both the 400-meters in 1:01.48 and the 600-meters in 1:43.49. Sophomore Amber Mays was fifth in the 800-meters in 2:33.28 and eighth in the mile in 5:41.71 and junior Claudia Tepox placed seventh in the 5,000-meters in 20:27.14.

The women’s 4x400 relay of sophomore Lisa Powell, freshman Madison Dalhover, Gibson and Soshilova was third in 4:17.45 and the 4x800-meter relay of freshman Anna Grose, Tepox, freshman Hannah Spring and sophomore Gavin DuVall finished third in 10:49.70. The women’s DMR of Mays, Powell, Grose and Blankenship placed second in 13:14.97.