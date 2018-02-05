Barlow, Barnett leads tracksters over the weekend

The middle distance and distance runners all participated in the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational in Johnson City. Barlow, from Wilson Central, took first place among 49 runners in the 3,000-meters on Saturday in 8:42.20, more than seven seconds faster than the next fastest competitor, which included 10 runners from Division I institutions. He met the NAIA B standard for qualifying for the national championships in early March.

Elsewhere in Johnson City, sophomore Jordan Hill finished n17th in the 800-meters in 2:01.06 while sophomore Claudia Tepox was 20th in the 3,000 in 11:33.36 and 23rd in the 5,000-meters in 20:22.87. Also junior Taylor Blankenship placed 22nd in the mile run in 5:45.20.

Barnett posted a third-place showing in the shot put in Murfreesboro with a mark of 40-5.25 while finishing eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 41-6.75.

Freshman Tyler Williams placed seventh in the 55-meters in 6.65 and was 12th in the 200-meters in 22.73. Sophomore Ishmael Arnold finished ninth in the 400-meters in 51.51 and freshman Parker Kuchek and sophomore Jonathan Hasselblad were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 55-meter hurdles with times of 9.05 and 9.30.

Freshman Dylon Dishman finished second in the high jump, clearing 6-feet-2, and sophomore Josiah Scott placed sixth in the weight throw (42-7.25) and ninth in the shot put (40-3).

Freshman Aleksandra Soshilova posted a time of 1:00.30 for fifth place in the 400 and freshman Raevine Walker was 10th in the 55-hurdles in 12.11.

Cumberland will participate in the second annual Mid-South Conference Indoor Track Championships in two weeks at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.