Barlow, Barnett leads tracksters over the weekend

Staff Reports • Feb 5, 2018 at 1:58 PM

Freshman Joel Barlow on the 3,000-meters at the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational in Johnson City and sophomore Kalea Barnett claimed third in the shot put at the Middle Tennessee Invitational in Murfreesboro for the Cumberland track and field teams this past weekend.

The middle distance and distance runners all participated in the Buccaneer Track & Field Invitational in Johnson City. Barlow, from Wilson Central, took first place among 49 runners in the 3,000-meters on Saturday in 8:42.20, more than seven seconds faster than the next fastest competitor, which included 10 runners from Division I institutions. He met the NAIA B standard for qualifying for the national championships in early March.

Elsewhere in Johnson City, sophomore Jordan Hill finished n17th in the 800-meters in 2:01.06 while sophomore Claudia Tepox was 20th in the 3,000 in 11:33.36 and 23rd in the 5,000-meters in 20:22.87. Also junior Taylor Blankenship placed 22nd in the mile run in 5:45.20.

Barnett posted a third-place showing in the shot put in Murfreesboro with a mark of 40-5.25 while finishing eighth in the weight throw with a mark of 41-6.75.

Freshman Tyler Williams placed seventh in the 55-meters in 6.65 and was 12th in the 200-meters in 22.73. Sophomore Ishmael Arnold finished ninth in the 400-meters in 51.51 and freshman Parker Kuchek and sophomore Jonathan Hasselblad were eighth and ninth, respectively, in the 55-meter hurdles with times of 9.05 and 9.30.

Freshman Dylon Dishman finished second in the high jump, clearing 6-feet-2, and sophomore Josiah Scott placed sixth in the weight throw (42-7.25) and ninth in the shot put (40-3).

Freshman Aleksandra Soshilova posted a time of 1:00.30 for fifth place in the 400 and freshman Raevine Walker was 10th in the 55-hurdles in 12.11.

Cumberland will participate in the second annual Mid-South Conference Indoor Track Championships in two weeks at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

