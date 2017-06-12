Lebanon High's Jones signs with Cumberland track

Lebanon High’s Damion Jones signs to run track for Cumberland University on Monday. Seated with Jones is Eika Calderon. Standing are (from left) Cumberland assistant coach Stephen Register, Lebanon coach Alan Ford and CU head coach Mardy Scales. Jones excelled in the 200 and 100-meter runs and holds a Blue Devil record as part of the 4-by-200 -meter relay team. He will run sprints for the Phoenix.