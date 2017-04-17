Hill takes second, four others place fifth at APSU Invit.

Hill posted a season-best 1:56.43 in the 800 for second place behind UT-Martin’s Leonel Perez.

Knight finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.16, placed fifth in the long jump with a mark of 21-7.25 and was fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 43-4.25. Scott posted a mark of 44-3.5 in the shot put and 128-6 in the discus, finishing fifth in both events.

The men’s 4x100-meter relay team placed third in 42.90 while the “B” team was sixth in 43.54 and the 4x400-meter relay finished third in 3:28.79.

Craft led the Cumberland women’s team, taking fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 38-6.25, while Barnett finished fifth in the discus with a mark of 109-5 and was eighth in the shot put at 38-6.

Cumberland will compete again in two weeks at the Mid-South Conference Championships on April 28-29 in Williamsburg, Ky.