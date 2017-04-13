Records broken at county championships

Lebanon’s Zyrina Neuble set new marks in the 100 meters and joined Ashley Grimes, Alyssia Francis and Akiriona Steverson in the 4-by-200 relay. Steverson also set a new record in the 200 meters.

On the boys’ side, D’Andre Harris and Damion Jones both broke the 100-meter mark with Harris ultimately writing his name at the top of the list by three seconds. Harris also set a new mark in the 200. Ethan Njezic notched a record in the 800 and David Covile in the high jump.

In Wilson Central’s record book, Morgan Bailey set the triple jump mark with an 18-10.

Luke Josleyn finished second in the boy’s triple jump but set a school record with 39-6.5.

Baylor Franklin won the boys’ 800 meter in a school-record 1:56.35, which is second in the state across all divisions.

The boy’s 4-by-200 relay team of Garrett Todd, DeMarius McBroom, Dayne Caveness and Kenard Laribo finished third in a school-record 1:34.65.

A look at Central’s top finishers for the meet:

GIRLS

Long jump—2. Jaycie Hitt, 14-9; 3. Morgan Bailey, 14-8

Triple jump—Bailey, 18-10

Shot put—3. Zoe Vlk, 32-8

Discus—2. Vlk, 87-11

3,200—3. Olivia Fanning, 14:42.1

100 hurdles—3. Bailey, :18.03

300 hurdles—3. Maraime Inman, :51.63

BOYS

High jump—3. Kenan Ward, 6-0

Long jump—1. Ward, 20-5

Triple jump—2. Luke Josleyn, 39-6.5

Shot put—1. Kolin Miller, 43-2

Discus—1. Miller, 131-8

400—1. Kenard Laribo, :51.07

800—1. Baylor Franklin, 1:56.35

1,600—1. Joel Barlow, 4:29.77

3,200—1. Barlow, 9:56.18

300 hurdles—3. Gabe Jarman, :45.43

4-by-200—3. Wilson Central (Garrett Todd, DeMarius McBroom, Dayne Caveness and Laribo), 1:34.65.

4-by-400—1. Wilson Central (Laribo, Josleyn, Franklin and John Elrod), 3:31.57

4-by-800—1. Wilson Central (Matt Hager, Nathan Peterson, Elrod and Franklin), 8:47.33

Both schools and Mt. Juliet will compete in the district championships at Hendersonville next week.