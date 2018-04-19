‘Singin’ in the Rain’ premiers Friday at MJCA

“Singin’ in the Rain” will be performed April 20-21 at 7 p.m. and April 22 at 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult and $7 per student. Cash and checks will be accepted. Also, concessions will be available before the show and during intermission.

Directed and choreographed by Mt. Juliet Christian Academy theater and choral director Kimberly Overstreet, the play will feature senior Braeden Mahabir as Don Lockwood, junior Abigail Wilson as Kathy Seldon and junior Mason Tabor as Cosmo Brown, as well as many other middle and high school drama students.

Previously, Mahabir starred as Billy Crocker and Wilson starred as Hope Harcourt in “Anything Goes” in 2017. Wilson also played Maria during the 2016 school production of “The Sound of Music.” Tabor was seen last year as Horace Vandergelder in the school’s production of “The Matchmaker.”

Entertainment for any fan of musicals from Hollywood’s golden age, “Singin’ in the Rain” was adapted for the stage by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and features unforgettable songs, situations, moving tap routines and snappy dialogue. Set during the 1920s when Don Lockwood and Lina Lamont are Hollywood’s favorite silver screen stars, “Singin’ in the Rain” has all the makings of a Hollywood headline – from the beautiful starlet, the dashing leading man and a boy-meets-girl romance that features some of the best dance numbers, comedy routines and romantic ballads ever written.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The performance will be in the gymnasium.