‘Little Women’ to open at Capitol Theatre

The musical, based on the Louisa May Alcott book, follows the lives of the March sisters and showcases their passage from childhood to womanhood. It is based on Alcott and her sisters’ lives.

Macy Ruggiero will play Amy March, Sadie Holt will play Beth March; Christina Ray will play Jo March and Elizabeth Grant will play Meg March, along with Katharine Boettcher as Marmee March, as the stars of the show.

There is also an understudy cast. They will perform in Wednesday night’s show. They are Ruggiero as Jo March; Gracie Youngman as Beth March; Christina Ray as Amy March; and Julia Mowry as Meg March.

Holt said her character is “down to earth and likes to make people happy. I’m like her a lot, because I like to keep people happy. She nurtures her sisters, and I like that.”

“Jo has been a dream of mine since middle school,” Ray said. “I just love her, because she was one of the first literary feminists. She just wants what she wants, and she doesn’t let anyone stop her. I admire that so much. I want to be like Jo.”

Ruggiero plays Amy March.

“I love Amy’s silliness and how she’s the comic relief,” Ruggiero said. “She’s not too serious. She gets to go off the handle as little kids do. She’s really fun to play, especially as a little kid. When she gets older and is more sophisticated and well-rounded.”

Elizabeth Grant plays Meg March. She likes the role because “in a lot of ways, she’s a lot different than me. She’s very romantic. She’s all about love and finding someone. Playing opposites is very easy for me. She’s really just a sweet, sweet person and I like that.”

Katharine Boettcher plays Marmee, the matriarch of the family.

“She’s like the original single mother,” she said. “Her husband is off fighting in the Civil War. She’s having to raise four daughters on her own. It’s a different kind of story set 100 years before it should be.”

Usually in the heavy, or villainous role, this is the opportunity for Boettcher to show her “softer side. Very rarely do I get to play the sweet, motherly type characters. Being able to show my softer side is hard for me.”

Sandy Elliott, the choir director at Mt. Juliet High School, is the musical director for “Little Women.”

Really busy because the play is happening during the school year, Elliott said she was hesitant, but doing it “is the best decision I’ve ever made. It’s such an amazing cast.

“I’ve been able to take these young people and these actors to the deeper levels of music. Their voices are phenomenal. Their talent is amazing. For me to be able to take that and hone that in has been a blessing.”

Play director Angie Dee said the show is “almost like a play with a beautiful musical score. I’m very proud of this set. It needed to be very intimate. I wanted to make the March home very real, like we were sitting in their parlor. Even though we’re only doing four shows, I wanted to go all out. The intimacy of this set is going to surprise a lot of people.

“I implore everyone to come see ‘Little Women.’ It’s truly a work of art that we have put together.”

The understudy cast of “Little Women” opens the four-day run Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre. The show will also take the stage Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. For tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com.