Encore Theatre to hold auditions for ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Double Wide Texas’

Auditions for both “Peter Pan” and “Double Wide Texas” will be Sunday through Tuesday at the theatre at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet.

Auditions for the Lux Radio Theater presentation of “Peter Pan” from the classic play by James M. Barrie and directed by Mary Gingold will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and Monday from 6-8 p.m. Performances will be May 4-6.

This is the story of a mischievous little boy who can fly and his adventures on the island of Neverland with Wendy Darling and her brothers, the fairy Tinker Bell, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook and others.

Roles for all voices and all ages will be available. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Some roles will be read by the same person. Headshots and bios will not be required.

Anyone with questions may email Gingold at mgingold@comcast.net.

Auditions for “Double Wide Texas,” a Jones Hope Wooten comedy directed by Michael Rex, will be Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. Performances will be weekends from June 1-10.

In the hilarious, fast-paced comedy, the inhabitants of one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas – four doublewides and a shed – are thrown for a loop when they realize the nearby town of Tugaloo is determined to annex them.

Roles will be available for three men and six women between 20-70 years old. Auditions will be cold readings from the script. Headshots and bios will be welcomed but not required.

Anyone with questions may email Rex at athulf36@gmail.com.

Currently in its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.