‘Dearly Departed’ starts Friday

Staff Reports • Updated Today at 8:45 AM

The comedy, “Dearly Departed” by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, will take the stage beginning this weekend at Encore Theatre Co. 

Directed by Sara Dhom, the comedy takes place in current day and is set in the buckle of the Bible belt. It is about a Southern family and neighbors, handling the death and funeral of Bud – uncle, husband, father, neighbor and friend. The mayhem, confusion, silliness and slapstick ensues and brings together a hilarious cast of characters.

Performances will be March 2-3 and March 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 and March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Holmes Crossing. The theatre opens 30 minutes before show time. 

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

Now in its 12th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.

