‘Dearly Departed’ starts Friday

Directed by Sara Dhom, the comedy takes place in current day and is set in the buckle of the Bible belt. It is about a Southern family and neighbors, handling the death and funeral of Bud – uncle, husband, father, neighbor and friend. The mayhem, confusion, silliness and slapstick ensues and brings together a hilarious cast of characters.

Performances will be March 2-3 and March 9-10 at 7:30 p.m. and March 4 and March 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre Co. at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Holmes Crossing. The theatre opens 30 minutes before show time.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors 60 and older and youth 12 and younger. Visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950 for reservations.

Now in its 12th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.