One weekend remains for Encore Theatre’s ‘Jeeves in Bloom’

Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Encore Theatre.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and children 12 and younger. To get tickets, visit ticketsnashville.com or make reservations and pay at the door by calling 615-598-8950.

The peaceful English countryside may never be the same after Bertie Wooster, played by James Bealor, and his unflappable valet, Jeeves, played by Phil Brady, pay a visit. What starts as a plan to pair tongue-tied, amphibian-loving Augustus Fink-Nottle, played by Dan Eaglin, and fanciful, poetry-loving Madeline Basset, played by Corrine Cook, quickly goes awry. Soon, Bertie is fending off Madeline’s amorous advances, reluctantly participating in an attempted burglary and fleeing attacks from a homicidal French chef. With the stakes this high, the solution must lie with the one and only Jeeves.

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, ¼-mile west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. In its 12th year, Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.