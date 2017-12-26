Centerstage nominated for Broadway awards

Mitchell Vantrease and Brady Quisberg started the Centerstage Theatre Co. in 2016 and kicked off its run with “Steel Magnolias.” Vantrease also directed “A Raisin’ in the Sun” for the 2016 Wilson County Civic League Black History Month event.

Since that time, Centerstage has brought several productions to Wilson County, including “Miracle on 34th Street,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Father of the Bride,” “Fences” and more.

Centerstage’s productions primarily feature Wilson County residents, whether they are young or old, experienced or starting their theatre journey.

Nominations included:

• Best Actor in a Play – Kevin Driver, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Actor in a Play – Nick Woodruff, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Actor in a Play – Mitchell Vantrease, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Actress in a Play – Kathleen Jaffe, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Community Theatre – Centerstage Theatre Co.

• Best Costume Design – Roger Davis, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Costume Design – Kay Thompson, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Director of a Play – Shawna Rayford and Mitchell Vantrease, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Director of a Play – Mitchell Vantrease, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Director of a Play – Ethan Jones, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Featured Actor in a Play – Thomas Tapley, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Featured Actor in a Play – Dylan Bice, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Featured Actress in a Play – Lindsey Blenkarn, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Featured Actress in a Play – Tressa Bush, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Featured Actress in a Play – Samantha Brannoch, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Play – “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Play – “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Play – “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Set Design – Brady Quisberg, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Set Design – Shane Hoffman, “The Odd Couple.”

• Best Sound Design – Ryan Robinson, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Younger Actor – Grady Mitchell, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Younger Actor – Braden Bell, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Younger Actor – Laith Al-Chokhachi, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Younger Actor – Jeremiah Marsh, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Younger Actress – Naleigh Hutto, “Charlotte’s Web.”

• Best Younger Actress – Ella Kate Pine, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

• Best Younger Actress – Katelyn Rodriguez, “Charlotte’s Web.”

To cast a vote, visit broadwayworld.com/Nashville/vote2017region.cfm. Voting ends Dec. 31. For more information about Centerstage, visit facebook.com/cstheatrecompany.