Encore’s ‘The Kitchen Witches’ set to take stage

The house will open 30 minutes before show times.

The story is about Isobel Lomax and Dolly Biddle, two “mature” cable-access cooking show hostesses who have hated each other for 30 years, ever since Larry Biddle dated one and married the other. When circumstances put them together on a television show called the Kitchen Witches, the insults are flung harder than the food. Dolly’s long-suffering producer son Stephen tries to keep them on track, but as long as Dolly’s dressing room is 1 inch closer to the set than Isobel’s, it’s a losing battle, and the show becomes a rating smash as Dolly and Isobel top both Martha Stewart and Jerry Springer.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger. To buy tickets, visit encore-theatre-company.org, ticketsnashville.com or call 615-598-8950

Encore Theatre Co. is at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109 in Mt. Juliet.

Now in its 11th year, Encore Theatre Co. is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas.