Encore to hold open auditions for upcoming play

Auditions will be Sept. 9 from noon until 2 p.m. and Sept. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at the theater at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet in the Holmes Crossing.

Auditions will be a cold read from the script. Headshots and resumes will be appreciated, but are not required.

The cast will feature 22 roles of boys and girls 6-16 years old. James Bealor will direct the play, and Margie White will serve as producer.

In the play, Morley took the well-loved characters of Toad, Mole, Ratty and Badger from “The Wind in the Willows” and wove their exploits into an exciting adventure story for the whole family. Toad’s addiction to caravanning and later his obsession with cars, his imprisonment and escape with the aid of Jenny and her washerwoman aunts, and his fight with the Weasels and Stoats to regain Toad Hall are all included.

Performances will be weekends from Oct. 27 through Nov. 5.