Civic League summer arts program sees 12th year

Summer Arts Camp Director Gerald Patton said this year’s program features 30 students in third through eighth grades who will receive lessons in music, dance, art and theater. Patton said the camp is designed to support the creative aspects of students’ mind in all four disciplines, which he said could help their academic success.

Johnie Payton returned as the camp’s music teacher. Payton serves as the Wilson County school board Zone 6 representative and worked with the Lebanon Special School District for nearly 30 years.

Julia Cawthon teaches theater at the camp. Cawthon has worked as an adjunct professor in Cumberland University’s English department since 2012 and has taught English and theatre at Volunteer State Community College since 2002.

Beth Petty is the camp’s art instructor. Petty is the Lebanon Special School District Family Resource Center coordinator and involved in several organizations throughout the community.

Taylor Pate teaches hip-hop dance at this year’s camp. Pate is a dance instructor at Smartt Steps Dance in Hendersonville.

Patton said the group would continue its tradition of an end-of-year field trip as students will visit Fisk University’s art gallery next week.

The program will hold its annual showcase June 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Civic League.