Encore Theatre to present ‘Really Rosie’ musical

Directed by Don Breedwell with music director James Bealor, the musical will open Friday and runs weekends through June 11. Friday and Saturday shows take the stage at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows start at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time.

Remember the days before electronic devices and fidget spinners when children used their imagination to amuse themselves? Rosie, the sassiest kid on her block of Brooklyn’s Avenue P, entertains herself and her friends by acting out show biz fantasies, notably directing and starring in an Oscar-winning movie. The childhood flashback entertains the modern-day child and children at heart.

The show will feature an all-youth cast of middle and high school students, including Makensie Smith, Hannah Laws, Christian Begnaud, Abby West, Britton Cherry, Kennedy Smith, Emily Wethington and Hope Sloan.

Tickets are on sale at encore-theatre-company.org or ticketsnashville.com or by calling 615-598-8950. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 60 and older and $10 for children 12 and younger.

Encore Theatre Co. is located at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Encore is a nonprofit community theater that serves Wilson County and surrounding areas since 2006.