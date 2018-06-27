logo

Cumberland tennis

Men’s tennis trio ranked in final Oracle/ITA poll

Staff Reports • Jun 27, 2018 at 10:37 PM

Freshman Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and junior Ramon Puertolas were both ranked in the top 15 nationally in singles in the Oracle/ITA NAIA Men’s Collegiate Tennis Rankings while Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca ended the year 17th in doubles, as released late last month by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Cruañas ranked sixth nationally to finish the year after posting an 18-11 overall singles record, 12-9 in dual matches, at the No. 1 position in the lineup. The Sant feliu de Guixols, Spain native collected victories over Campbellsville University’s 48th-ranked Alejandro Reyes and Northwestern Ohio’s 39th-ranked Radu Popa.

Puertolas finished the academic year 26-6 overall in singles, 19-4 in dual matches while playing No. 2 in the lineup. The Tarrega, Spain native ranked No. 14 nationally in the final ITA poll.

Cruañas and Fernandez Meaca posted a 5-13 mark in doubles, all at No. 1 in the lineup, facing six ranked opponents over the second half of the season. Cruañas was 9-18 in doubles overall, including 9-14 in dual matches, while Fernandez Meaca posted a 9-15 overall doubles mark, 6-14 in duals.

Recommended for You

    Lebanon Democrat Videos