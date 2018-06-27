Men’s tennis trio ranked in final Oracle/ITA poll

Cruañas ranked sixth nationally to finish the year after posting an 18-11 overall singles record, 12-9 in dual matches, at the No. 1 position in the lineup. The Sant feliu de Guixols, Spain native collected victories over Campbellsville University’s 48th-ranked Alejandro Reyes and Northwestern Ohio’s 39th-ranked Radu Popa.

Puertolas finished the academic year 26-6 overall in singles, 19-4 in dual matches while playing No. 2 in the lineup. The Tarrega, Spain native ranked No. 14 nationally in the final ITA poll.

Cruañas and Fernandez Meaca posted a 5-13 mark in doubles, all at No. 1 in the lineup, facing six ranked opponents over the second half of the season. Cruañas was 9-18 in doubles overall, including 9-14 in dual matches, while Fernandez Meaca posted a 9-15 overall doubles mark, 6-14 in duals.