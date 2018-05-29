Cumberland men ranked eighth in final NAIA coaches' poll

The Phoenix ended the season 21-4 overall, with all four losses by 5-3 or 5-4 margins. CU lost in the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship match, 5-4, before taking a 5-2 decision over McPherson College in the Round of 16 in the national tournament.

Cumberland then dropped a 5-4 decision to Reinhardt University in the quarterfinals, a match that took nearly eight hours because of length and rain delays. The Phoenix spent the last two months of the season ranked in the top 10 nationally, reaching as high as No. 6.

It marked the second time in program history that Cumberland reached the quarterfinals in the national tournament, joining the 2014 club in program annals.

Women ranked 20th

MOBILE, Ala. — Cumberland women’s tennis moved up two spots to No. 20 in the NAIA postseason coaches' top 25 poll, released last week by the national office at the conclusion of the NAIA Championships.

The Phoenix played in the national tournament for the fifth time in program history and second in the last three years, dropping a 5-4 decision to Middle Georgia State in the first round. CU finished the season 13-11 overall playing with six freshmen or sophomores among the seven players on the squad under first-year head coach Karen Martinez.

Nine of the team’s 11 losses came against teams ranked at the time of the match or clubs who finished the year ranked in the top 25 while two others were against NCAA Division II opponents.