Garijo Garrido, Landi garner All-America honors

Garijo Garrido finished the year 34-4 overall in singles, including 24-2 this spring against all competition with victories over two NCAA Division I and three Division II opponents. Her only two losses this spring were against Murray State’s Claire Chang and Campbellsville University’s Kaede Amano.

The Albacete, Spain, native registered victories in 18 of her last 19 outings, all at No. 1 in the lineup. Garijo Garrido also posted a 22-12 doubles record in 2017-18, including 17-9 in dual matches.

Landi registered a 13-12 singles mark in dual matches at No. 2 in the lineup and 19-14 this academic year in singles. The Posadas Misiones, Argentina, native won eight of her last 10 decisions, collecting a 4-4 record versus Mid-South opponents this spring.

Landi finished 18-17 overall in doubles this academic year, 13-14 in dual matches, with a win against Northwestern Ohio’s 18th-ranked Alisa Reshetnikova and Valerijya Kolegova.

Puertolas, Grabuleda Cruañas earn mens’ All-America accolades

Cumberland junior Ramon Puertolas garnered Second Team All-America accolades and freshman Pau Grabuleda Cruañas was voted Honorable Mention, as announced this week by the national office and selected by the NAIA All-America committee.

Puertolas finished the academic year 26-6 overall in singles, 19-4 in dual matches while playing No. 2 in the lineup. The Tarrega, Spain, native registered a 27-7 mark in doubles, including 21-4 in dual outings. He was ranked 24th nationally in the latest ITA singles rankings.

Grabuleda Cruañas posted an 18-11 overall singles record, 12-9 in dual matches, at the No. 1 position in the lineup with victories over Campbellsville University’s 48th-ranked Alejandro Reyes and Northwestern Ohio’s 39th-ranked Radu Popa. The Sant feliu de Guixols, Spain, native was 9-18 in doubles, including 9-14 in dual matches.