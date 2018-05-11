Purple Tigers fall one win short of state

The Purple Tigers, first-time District 8-Small and Region 4-Small champions, ended their season at 8-4.

In postseason team play, action ends as soon as one team wins four matches. But all of the matches were played to their conclusion.

Singles winners were Grant Williams over Brian Putnam 6-0, 6-0; Thomas Thelen over Daylin Hunt 6-1, 6-1; Gabe Williams over Michael Watson 6-0, 6-0; Jay Griggs over Dillon Abrams 6-0, 6-0 and Andrew Sinor over Preston Tomlinson 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles winners were Williams and Thelen over Putnam and Tomlinson 8-2 and Williams and Griggs over Hunt and Watson 8-1.

Next up is the individual region tournament for Putnam, who is 13-4 for the season, in singles and the doubles team of Watson and Tomlinson in Cookeville on Tuesday.