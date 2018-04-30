Purple Tigers net first district championship

Purple Tiger singles winners were Brian Putnam over Luke Jakes 6-4, 7-5; Daylin Hunt over Brandon Miles 6-1, 6-4 and Preston Tomlinson over Marcus Gannon 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles winners were Putnam and Tomlinson over Miles and Brady Cunningham 8-3 and Hunt and Michael Watson over Jakes and Lane Willis 8-6.

Cannon County winners were Cunningham over Watson 7-5, 6-0 and Willis over Dillon Abrams 6-4, 7-6.

Watertown will face Clay County for the Region 4-Small team championship. Individual district tournaments will begin next Monday at Tennessee Tech.