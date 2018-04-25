Cumberland men remain seventh in latest NAIA poll — Women' drop to 22nd

The Phoenix have posted a 21-2 mark this season, including 7-2 versus ranked opponents. Cumberland won its first two matches in last week’s Mid-South Conference Championships and led fourth-ranked Lindsey Wilson, 4-3, in the championship match when it was suspended because of rain. The match will resume this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Bowling Green, Ky.

The No. 7 ranking is the second highest in school history. The Phoenix were ranked sixth on Jan. 27 and Feb. 17, 2015 and April 15 and 29 and May 5 and 21, 2014.

Women' drop to 22nd

Cumberland women’s tennis dropped two spots to 22nd in this week’s NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, released Tuesday by the national office.

The Phoenix, 13-10 overall, overcame a 4-2 deficit to post a 5-4 victory over Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of last week’s Mid-South Conference Championships. Cumberland lost in the semifinals to fifth-ranked Lindsey Wilson.

The Phoenix have been ranked between 19th and 22nd for the last five polls dating to Feb. 27.