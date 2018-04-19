Martinez named Coach of the Year; six men earn All-MSC honors

Juniors Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich as well as sophomore Francisco Fernandez Meaca earned Second Team All-Mid-South accolades.

The Phoenix have posted an 18-2 overall mark this season under first-year head coach Martinez, finishing 5-1 in Mid-South Conference action. CU is currently ranked seventh nationally, the second highest ranking in program history, registering a 7-2 mark this spring against ranked opponents.

Grabuleda Cruañas is ranked seventh nationally in singles and posts a 12-7 dual match record, 18-9 overall this academic year, including 9-7 at the No. 1 position in the lineup. The Sant feliu de Guixols, Spain, native is 2-3 this spring against ranked opponents with victories over Campbellsville University’s 48th-ranked Alejandro Reyes and Northwestern Ohio’s 39th-ranked Radu Popa. He has won eight of his last nine outings.

Puertolas moved up four spots to No. 24 in the latest ITA singles rankings, registering a 16-3 dual match record, including 13-2 at No. 2 in the lineup. The Tarrega, Spain, native is 3-1 versus ranked foes with wins against Olivet Nazarene’s 25th-ranked Alfonso Martinez and Northwestern Ohio’s 17th-ranked Justin Baciu. He holds a 23-5 singles mark for the academic year.

Ferraris also posts a 16-3 singles mark in dual matches, 15-1 at No. 3 in the lineup. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native defeated Lindsey Wilson’s 15th-ranked Ivan Solans Diaz on April 9 and has collected victories in 15 of his last 16 singles outings and has a 23-6 overall record this academic year. Ferraris and Puertolas have combined for a 15-4 doubles mark in dual matches as well this spring.

Lopes has registered an 11-6 mark in dual match singles, 14-9 overall this year, playing at No. 4 and 5 in the lineup, while Lucich is 12-4 in duals and 15-6 overall in singles this academic year. Lopes and Lucich have also combined to post a 21-0 mark in dual match doubles, 24-2 this year.

Fernandez Meaca has collected a 12-4 dual match singles record as well, 14-5 overall this year. He is 9-2 at No. 4 in the lineup for the Phoenix.

Cumberland, the No. 2 seed in this week’s Mid-South Conference Championships, will face Shawnee State at 3 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Garijo Garrido, Landi, Bou, Shankar earn All-Mid-South accolades

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland sophomore Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and freshman Marianela Landi were named First Team All-Mid-South Conference while sophomore Joana Bou and senior Jasmine Shankar garnered Second Team All-MSC honors in a vote of league coaches announced by the Mid-South Conference on Thursday night.

Garijo Garrido continues to rack up singles victories, posting a 32-4 overall record this academic year, including 22-2 this spring against all competition with victories over two NCAA Division I and three Division II opponents. Her only two losses this spring were against Murray State’s Claire Chang and Campbellsville University’s 24th-ranked Kaede Amano.

The Albacete, Spain, native has won her other three matches against ranked foes and has registered victories in 16 of her last 17 outings, all at No. 1 in the lineup.

Landi has registered an 11-11 singles mark in dual matches at No. 2 in the lineup and is 17-13 this academic year in singles. The Posadas Misiones, Argentina, native has won six of her last eight decisions, collecting a 3-3 record versus Mid-South opponents this spring.

Garijo Garrido and Landi have collected a 12-6 record this academic year, 7-3 in dual matches, with a win against Northwestern Ohio’s 18th-ranked Alisa Reshetnikova and Valerijya Kolegova. The tandem has played the last 10 matches at No. 1 in the lineup.

Bou has posted a 9-11 singles mark and a 13-9 doubles record in dual matches. The Barcelona, Spain, native has won six of her last nine singles outings and finished 3-3 in Mid-South action this spring.

Shankar holds an 11-5 dual match singles record, 12-7 this academic year. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native got off to a 1-4 start in duals and was hampered by an injury in February and early March, but she has responded with 10 victories in her last 11 singles matches, including 5-0 in MSC play.

Cumberland will face Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships at noon Friday in Bowling Green.