Garijo Garrido, Landi in latest Oracle/ITA national rankings — Two singles, one doubles tandem ranked for CU men

Garijo Garrido continues to rack up singles victories, posting a 32-4 overall record this academic year, including 22-2 this spring against all competition with victories over two Division I and three Division II opponents. Her only two losses this spring have come against Murray State’s Claire Chang and Campbellsville University’s 24th-ranked Kaede Amano.

The Albacete, Spain, native has won her other three matches against ranked foes and has registered victories in 16 of her last 17 outings, all at No. 1 in the lineup.

Garijo Garrido and Landi have collected a 12-6 record this academic year, 7-3 in dual matches, with a win against Northwestern Ohio’s 18th-ranked Alisa Reshetnikova and Valerijya Kolegova. The tandem has played the last 10 matches at No. 1 in the lineup.

Cumberland, ranked 20th nationally, takes on Georgetown College in the quarterfinals of the Mid-South Conference Championships on Friday at noon in Bowling Green, Ky. If the Phoenix win, they would face third-ranked Lindsey Wilson in the semifinals on Saturday.

Two singles, one doubles tandem ranked for CU men

Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Ramon Puertolas are both ranked in the top 25 nationally in singles and Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca are ranked in doubles as well for Cumberland men’s tennis in the latest Oracle/ITA national rankings released last week by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Grabuleda Cruañas is ranked seventh nationally in singles and posts a 12-7 dual match record, 18-9 overall this academic year, including 9-7 at the No. 1 position in the lineup. The Sant feliu de Guixols, Spain, native is 2-3 this spring against ranked opponents with victories over Campbellsville University’s 48th-ranked Alejandro Reyes and Northwestern Ohio’s 39th-ranked Radu Popa. The freshman has won eight of his last nine outings.

Puertolas moved up four spots to No. 24 in singles, registering a 16-3 dual match record, including 13-2 at No. 2 in the lineup. The Tarrega, Spain, native is 3-1 versus ranked foes with wins against Olivet Nazarene’s 25th-ranked Alfonso Martinez and Northwestern Ohio’s 17th-ranked Justin Baciu. The junior holds a 23-5 singles mark for the academic year.

Grabuleda Cruañas and Fernandez Meaca entered the doubles rankings at No. 17. The duo has four wins as a tandem, all at No. 1 in the lineup, and is 0-3 versus ranked opponents.

Cumberland begins action in the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., this Friday at 3 p.m. versus Shawnee State in the quarterfinals. A victory would put the Phoenix into the semifinals on Saturday against the winner of the University of the Cumberlands and the University of Pikeville.

Shankar earns Academic All-Mid-South accolades

Cumberland senior Jasmine Shankar was named Academic All-Mid-South Conference on Wednesday, as announced by the league office in advance of this week’s women’s tennis conference tournament that begins Friday in Bowling Green, Ky.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award. Shankar holds a 3.58 GPA in Mathematics and was one of 33 Mid-South Conference women’s tennis student-athletes from seven institutions honored by the league.

Four men named Academic All-MSC

Cumberland men’s tennis players Francisco Fernandez Meaca, Thiago Lopes, Axel Lucich and Ramon Puertolas received Academic All-Mid-South Conference honors on Tuesday, as announced by the league office in advance of this week’s conference tournament that begins Friday in Bowling Green, Ky.

Student-athletes must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.25 grade-point-average to be eligible for the award. Twenty-four Mid-South Conference men’s tennis student-athletes from seven institutions were honored by the league.

All four Cumberland honorees are majoring in Business Administration, with Fernandez Meaca holding a 3.62 GPA, while Lopes posts a 3.39 and Lucich and Puertolas both carry a 3.90.