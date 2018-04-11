Women post 6-3 win versus Georgetown — CU men take 9-0 win

The Phoenix improved to 11-8 this season, 3-2 in Mid-South Conference action with Friday’s match against the University of the Cumberlands at home remaining in league play. CU will also play host to Blue Mountain College on Friday in the team’s final regular season match.

Garijo Garrido and Landi posted an 8-6 victory at No. 1 doubles over Amanda Moore and Lauren Fazenbaker and Collazos and Shankar won by the same score at No. 2 versus Shae Henry and Natalie Fiepke. Georgetown’s Katie Swanson and Madelyn Kauffman collected an 8-4 triumph at No. 3 over Stefanie Navaratnam and Joana Bou at No. 3.

Tenth-ranked Garijo Garrido was the first one off in singles, registering a 6-1, 6-0, decision at No. 1 against Fazenbaker, and Landi wasn’t far behind, claiming a 6-1, 6-2, victory at No. 2 versus Henry.

Moore collected a 6-3, 6-2, win at No. 3 over Belén Salazar Yañez and Kauffman’s 6-2, 7-5, victory at No. 4 against Bou pulled the Tigers within 4-3.

Shankar clinched the team victory for the Phoenix with a 6-0, 6-0, triumph at No. 6 versus Fiepke and Collazos recorded the final point, outlasting 6-0, 4-6, 10-8, win over Novak at No. 5.

CU men take 9-0 win over Georgetown

Cumberland swept the doubles matches, five of those in straight sets, and won all three doubles outings, as the seventh-ranked Phoenix posted a 9-0 victory against Georgetown College in men’s tennis action Wednesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

The Phoenix (16-2, 4-1 Mid-South) will end the regular season with a pair of matches at home Friday, taking on the University of the Cumberlands at 10 a.m. and Blue Mountain College at 3 p.m.

Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada and Pau Grabuleda Cruañas defeated A.J. Berk and Issac Mathis, 8-0, at No. 3 doubles before Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris won 8-2 at No. 2 versus Hunter Nosek and Cole McCreary. Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich claimed an 8-5 victory at No. 1 over Ryo Takeda and Tristan Nosek.

Ferraris finished first in singles, registering a 6-3, 6-0, win at No. 3 against Hunter Nosek and Grabuleda Cruañas posted a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4, decision versus Takeda at No. 1 for the deciding point.

Puertolas defeated Tristan Nosek, 7-6 (3), 6-4, at No. 2 and Lopes recorded a 7-6 (5), 6-3, win against Phillip Hoeper at No. 4. Lucich collected a 6-4, 6-0, victory versus McCreary at No. 5 and Santiagonúñez Ahumada finished off the match with a 6-4, 6-3, decision at No. 6 over Mathis.