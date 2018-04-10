Purple Tigers post first-ever 7-0 sweep

Brian Putnam defeated Alex Cope 8-5, Daylin Hunt downed Brandon Skiles 8-2, Michael Watson shut out Chas Moffitt 8-0 and Dillon Abrams beat Dalith Lawson 8-1. The Purple Tigers won No. 5 by forfeit as Van Buren didn’t have enough players.

Putnam and Preston Tomlinson topped Cope and Skiles 8-2 while Isaac Stults and Zach Johnson beat Moffitt and Lawson 8-1 as Watertown improved to 2-0 in District 8-Small.

Watertown will travel to Woodbury on Wednesday to take on Cannon County.

Lebanon hosts homecoming match Saturday

Lebanon’s tennis team is inviting all former LHS players to a homecoming match at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts when the Blue and Lady Devils battle Blackman. All friends and family of the program are welcome to attend free of charge, coach Cory Walker said.