logo

Watertown tennis

Purple Tigers post first-ever 7-0 sweep

Staff Reports • Today at 4:55 PM

WATERTOWN — Watertown’s boys, in their fourth season as a program, posted their first-ever 7-0 win Monday, defeating Van Buren County.

Brian Putnam defeated Alex Cope 8-5, Daylin Hunt downed Brandon Skiles 8-2, Michael Watson shut out Chas Moffitt 8-0 and Dillon Abrams beat Dalith Lawson 8-1. The Purple Tigers won No. 5 by forfeit as Van Buren didn’t have enough players.

Putnam and Preston Tomlinson topped Cope and Skiles 8-2 while Isaac Stults and Zach Johnson beat Moffitt and Lawson 8-1 as Watertown improved to 2-0 in District 8-Small.

Watertown will travel to Woodbury on Wednesday to take on Cannon County.

Lebanon hosts homecoming match Saturday

Lebanon’s tennis team is inviting all former LHS players to a homecoming match at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boyd-Rushing Courts when the Blue and Lady Devils battle Blackman. All friends and family of the program are welcome to attend free of charge, coach Cory Walker said.

Recommended for You