Men move up one spot to seventh in NAIA poll — Women ranked 20th

The Phoenix improved to 15-1 this season with a 9-0 victory over Shawnee State on Sunday before dropping a 5-4 decision to No. 4 Lindsey Wilson on Monday, the team’s first loss since March 4.

Cumberland has posted a 7-2 mark this year against ranked opponents, including victories over Tennessee Wesleyan, Coastal Georgia, SCAD-Atlanta, Indiana Wesleyan, Reinhardt University, Northwestern Ohio and Campbellsville University. The club’s only losses have come versus Middle Georgia State and Lindsey Wilson.

Women ranked 20th

Despite winning all four matches and upsetting the No. 7 team in the nation, Cumberland women’s tennis dropped one spot to No. 20 in this week’s NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, released Tuesday by the national office, taking into account matches from March 26-April 8.

The Phoenix defeated then seventh-ranked Northwestern Ohio, 6-3, in Lebanon on March 26 and posted 9-0 victories over the University of Pikeville, Bethel University and Shawnee State during the current ratings cycle.

Cumberland lost to No. 3 Lindsey Wilson on Monday, ending the club’s four-match winning streak, and stands 10-8 overall, 2-2 in Mid-South Conference action. CU is 5-6 this season against ranked opponents, including wins against Tennessee Wesleyan, Coastal Georgia, Olivet Nazarene, Martin Methodist and Northwestern Ohio.

The Phoenix will end the regular season with three home matches this week, taking on Georgetown College on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and the University of the Cumberlands (10 a.m.) and Blue Mountain College (3 p.m.) on Friday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.