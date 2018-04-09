Women blank Shawnee State — Phoenix win eighth straight outing

The Phoenix (10-7, 2-1 Mid-South) won their fourth straight match overall with the win. Shawnee State defaulted at No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles with only five players for the match.

Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi posted an 8-0 win at No. 1 doubles over Shelby Hay and Caleigh O’Neal before Joana Bou and Stefanie Navaratnam defeated Jillian Kelly and Caitlyn McKell by the same score at No. 2.

In singles Ana María Collazos recorded a 6-0, 6-0, victory at No. 5 over Leen Heresh and 10th-ranked Garijo Garrido won by the same score at No. 1 versus Hay. Belén Salazar Yañez defeated O’Neal, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 2, Landi registered a 6-1, 6-0, triumph at No. 3 against Kelly and Bou posted a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 4 over McKell.

Cumberland traveled to third-ranked Lindsey Wilson for a 1 p.m. match Monday. CU will end he regular season with three straight home outings this week, starting Wednesday against Georgetown College. The Phoenix will play host to Blue Mountain College on Friday at 2 p.m. and the University of the Cumberlands on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Phoenix men win eighth straight outing

Cumberland swept the singles and doubles matches Sunday against Shawnee State, with the eighth-ranked Phoenix dropping three total games in a 9-0 victory at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Cumberland (15-1, 3-0 Mid-South) won its eighth consecutive outing and has not lost since March 4 at Middle Georgia State.

Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich defeated Casper Nolte and Matthew Bryant, 8-0, at No. 1 doubles before Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada won by the same score at No. 3 over Shane Hitchens and Zach Colley. Riccardo Ferraris and Ramon Puertolas recorded an 8-2 victory at No. 2 versus CJ Burk and Nate Hinze.

Ferraris, ranked 47th nationally in singles, was the first off with a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 3 against Colley, while 28th-ranked Puertolas registered the same score at No. 2 versus Nolte and Grabuleda Cruañas defeated Hinze, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1.

The bottom three spots in the lineup all won by scores of 6-0, 6-0, with Lopes defeating Burk at No. 4, Lucich posting a win against Bryant at No. 5 and Santiagonúñez Ahumada taking a victory versus Hitchens at No. 6.

