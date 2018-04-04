Hendersonville nets two wins over Central

The Wildcats opened up a 3-1 lead over Hendersonville, but the Commandos managed to escape with a 4-3 win, while the Lady Wildcats lost two close doubles points, and faltered in singles to a strong Hendersonville squad 7-0.

Though the results were disappointing, Wilson Central tennis coach Ryan Jent was able to take positives from his team’s performance.

“Our boys came out and competed hard against a team with so much experience throughout the lineup and I’m proud of what they did,” Jent said.

“The girls team had several moments where the match could have broken in their favor, but we have to get stronger and capitalize when we get these moments, especially against a good team.”

Wilson Central (1-2 in Division I Large-District 9, 1-5 overall) started out quickly as senior Andrew Denning and junior Michael Mercante claimed an 8-2 win over Jackson Kinsler and Brady Rucks at one doubles.

Hendersonville (4-0, 5-0) came back with a win at two doubles as Jared Burns and Ben Dorr garnered an 8-2 win over senior Braden Hammer and freshman AJ Hughes.

Number one and two singles proved to be the matches of the day on the boys side as both Mercante and Denning battled through three-set wins.

Mercante, playing one singles, fell behind to Burns 6-2 in the first set before the defending district champion found his groove for a 6-0 decision in the second set.

Mercante dominated the 10-point super tiebreaker with a 10-4 win.

Denning found himself in a similar situation against Kinsler, the district runner up in singles from a year ago, as he dropped the first set 6-1.

However, Denning persisted and grabbed an early lead which he stretched to a 6-2 second set win.

The third set super tiebreaker went the favor of Denning who never trailed in the breaker, but managed to hold off a hard-charging Kinsler for a 10-8 win.

“I’m really proud of Andrew and Michael and how they fought through some tough circumstances against really good players,” Jent said.

“Michael has been in these situations numerous times, so it’s kind of an old hat to him, but Andrew hasn’t been in these scenarios against high level players often so I think he did a great job.”

This gave Wilson Central a 3-1 lead, but Hendersonville came right back with three-straight wins.

Hammer dropped a 6-3, 6-0 loss to Rucks at three singles followed by Hughes losing a 6-0, 6-0 contest to Ben Dorr at four singles.

Dorr’s win was followed by Garrett Franklin’s 6-4, 6-2 win over Caleb Brown at number five singles that gave Hendersonville the win.

The girls’ side had a promising start in doubles, but Hendersonville (4-0, 5-0) stepped up at big moments that would be the hallmark of the day for the Commandos

Wilson Central (2-1, 3-3) raced out to a 6-4 lead at one doubles as juniors Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook held a lead late against Hendersonville’s Lucy Sims and Caroline Miller.

However, the experience of Sims and Miller proved vital down the stretch as the Lady Commandos took five of the last six games for a 9-7 win.

Junior Sydney Miller and freshman Ashlynn Staggs held a 5-4 lead midway through the match at number two doubles, but the Hendersonville tandem of Bella Lodge and Audrey Spurlock claimed an 8-6 win.

“We really did play well in the doubles, and we had so many opportunities throughout to capitalize and get wins at both spots, but we have to be tougher late in the match against good teams,” Jent said.

“Hendersonville was let off the hook a bit in doubles, and they ran with that momentum straight through the singles.”

Miller held a 4-3 lead against Spurlock at number three singles, but Spurlock lost only one game the rest of the way for a 6-4, 6-1 win.

Sims, the defending district singles champion and a state singles qualifier from a year ago, swept past Jacey Staggs at number one singles 6-0, 6-1.

Ashlynn Staggs had the tightest battle for Wilson Central, but unfortunately, it featured another Hendersonville come-from-behind win.

Staggs won the first set 6-2, but Lee managed to claim the second set 6-1.

This forced a super tiebreaker for the third that was a back and forth affair with Lee claiming an 11-9 win over Staggs.

Westbrook held a 4-3 lead in the first set before Miller ripped off nine-straight games en route to a 6-4, 6-0 loss.

Bella Lodge rounded out the scoring for Hendersonville with an 8-2 win over Wilson Central junior Abby Moser.