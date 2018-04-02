Garijo Garrido earns MSC Player of the Week honors

The Albacete, Spain, native won all three singles outings at No. 1 in straight sets, defeating Northwestern Ohio’s Alisa Reshetnikova, 6-2, 6-1, Bethel University’s Marcela Donatoni, 6-2, 6-2, and the University of Pikeville’s Andrea Hurtado, 6-1, 6-2.

Garijo Garrido and Marienela Landi recorded an 8-0 victory against Northwestern Ohio’s Reshetnikova and Valerijya Kolegova, registered an 8-2 win versus Bethel’s Donatoni and Roselle Dorero and claimed an 8-2 triumph over Pikeville’s Hurtado and Samantha Fraser, all at No. 1.

Garijo Garrido improved to 16-2 this spring in singles in all matches and 11-7 in doubles. Cumberland’s victory over No. 7 Northwestern Ohio was the team's first against a top 10 opponent in two years.

Cumberland will play host to Georgetown College this Saturday at 11 a.m. and takes on Shawnee State on Sunday at noon, both at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.