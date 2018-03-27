Phoenix women blank Bethel, 9-0

The Phoenix (8-7) won their second straight outings and fourth time in the last five matches. Bethel had just four players for the match, forfeiting three outings.

Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi defeated Marcela Donatoni and Roselle Dorero, 8-2, at No. 1 doubles and Stefanie Bavaratnam and Joana Bou won 8-0 at No. 2 versus Allison Smarsh and Brooke Daniels.

In singles 10th-ranked Garijo Garrido collected a 6-2, 6-2, victory at No. 1 over Donatoni and Landi recorded a 6-0, 6-2, win at No. 2 against Dorero. Ana María Collazos posted a 6-1, 6-1, triumph at No. 3 against Smarsh and Belén Salazar Yañez defeated Daniels, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.

Cumberland will hit the road this weekend, traveling to the University of Pikeville on Saturday for a Mid-South Conference match.

Cumberland men defeat Bethel, 9-0

Cumberland recorded four singles wins and two doubles victories in contested matches in a 9-0 win in men’s tennis action against Bethel University on Tuesday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Bethel played with just four players in the match, forfeiting three points to Cumberland (13-1).

Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes posted an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles over Lorenz Bialkowski and Edwyn Ramos while Francisco Fernandez Meaca and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumeda collected an 8-0 victory at No. 2 versus John Griffith and Matthew Wassman.

In singles Pau Grabuleda Cruañas lost the first set but came back for a 6-7 (7), 6-2, 11-9 win at No. 1 over Bialkowski while 28th-ranked Ramon Puertolas recorded a 6-2, 6-4, victory at No. 2 versus Ramos.

Lopes defeated Griffith, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 and Santiagonúñez Ahumeda did not lose a game against Wassman at No. 4.

Cumberland will hit the road this weekend, traveling to the University of Pikeville on Saturday for a Mid-South Conference match.