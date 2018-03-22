Lady Wildcats get first win in home opener

The Lady Wildcats made the most of their home outing, defeating the Lady Irish for their first win of the season with a 7-2 outcome.

Wilson Central (1-2) carried all six singles matches with sophomore Kiersten Moss’ 8-2 victory at number six singles giving the Lady Wildcat their fifth point, thus clinching the match.

Junior Jacey Staggs was first off the court with a quick 8-0 victory at number one singles over Nicole Balmaceda.

“It feels pretty good after putting in all the work and being able to show it off on the court,” Staggs said.

“We came out of the match with a good feeling along with a good result.”

A battle-tested Wilson Central tallied wins in singles quickly with junior Savannah Westbrook taking the win at number two doubles over Kate McNeil 8-1, while fellow junior Sydney Miller earned an 8-4 decision Emily Allen.

Junior Abby Moser gave the Lady Wildcats its fourth point with an 8-1 win over Gabby Walker before Moss’ clinching point.

Freshman Ashlynn Staggs closed out singles with an 8-5 win over Zoe Booth.

“It’s a big confidence boost for all of us knowing that we can get the job done and handle things on court,” Staggs said.

“When we see each other get wins it really picks us up.”

Wilson Central struggled in doubles as Jacey Staggs and Westbrook fell behind early and dropped their match at number one doubles against the duo of Balmaceda and McNeil.

Miller and Ashlynn Staggs also faltered 8-3 at two doubles to Allen and Walker.

Juniors Makayla Posey and Kaylee Wilson polished off doubles for Wilson Central as the tandem earned an 8-1 victory at three doubles against Booth and Alex Nipp.

“It helped us to start out so well in singles, which we hadn’t done well in singles this year so today was encouraging,” Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent said.

“We’ve played well in doubles this year though, and today we just didn’t do well in that department. We’ll need to see what adjustments we need to make on the doubles court.

Father Ryan dispatched a shorthanded Wilson Central (0-3) squad by a 7-2 count as the Irish dominated in singles from the middle of the lineup on down.

Despite the loss, Jent still sees that his young squad is improving while older players are stepping up their play.

“We’ve got a mix of young and old, and they’re all doing well right now despite what the scoreboard is saying,” Jent said.

“Trusting the process is vital right now and not paying much attention to what the scoreboard says. Improvement is not always measurable with the score, but we’re competing much better, and some veterans may not be playing their best right now will be playing better soon.”

Senior Andrew Denning opened up the scoring for the Wildcats as his 8-2 win over Derrick Watson at number two singles.

Denning and doubles partner sophomore Michael Mercante picked up the team’s only other win as the duo defeated Juan Carlos Ibarra and Watson 8-5 at number one doubles.

Mercante struggled to find his range early and fell to Ibarra 8-1 at number one singles.

Senior Braden Hammer also struggled early on in an 8-1 loss to Timothy Marcum at number three singles.

Freshman AJ Hughes fell 8-0 to Chase Colangelo, while classmate Caleb Brown dropped an 8-1 decision to Grant Tinsey at numbers four and five singles, respectively.

The doubles combination of Hammer and Hughes fell 8-1 to Marcum and Caedan Oxford at number two doubles.

Wilson Central forfeited number six singles and three doubles.

Wilson Central will open District 9-AAA play next week after the Wildcats play host to Macon County on Monday. On Tuesday, district foe and rival Lebanon will come to visit in a crucial match for both teams. The week will wrap up Thursday as Wilson Central travels to rival Mt. Juliet for a highly important district matchup.