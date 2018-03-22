Phoenix men take down No. 4 Campbellsvile, 7-2 - Cumberland women fall 5-4 at No. 17 Campbellsville

Cumberland (11-1, 1-0 Mid-South) won its fourth straight match overall and defeated a ranked opponent for the sixth time this season and first rated in the Top 10.

Campbellsville (8-2, 2-1) won the first completed doubles match, with third-ranked Chrys Castro and Alejandro Reyes recording an 8-3 victory at No. 1 versus Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca, but the Phoenix rebounded at the bottom two spots in the lineup.

Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes defeated Martin Munoz and Blayze O’Keefe, 8-6, at No. 2 before Riccardo Ferraris and Ramon Puertolas collected an 8-5 win at No. 3 versus Adrian Sabrojo and Pablo Alonso Munoz.

Puertolas, ranked 28th in singles, tallied a 6-3, 7-6, triumph at No. 2 against Castro in the first completed singles outing, but O’Keefe outlasted 47th-ranked Ferraris, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1, at No. 3, pulling the Tigers within 3-2.

Cumberland dominated from there, starting with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, victory at No. 1 for Grabuleda Cruañas against 48th-ranked Reyes. Fernandez Meaca defeated Pablo Alonso Munoz, 6-4, 7-5, at No. 4 for the deciding point.

Lucich registered a 6-1, 6-4, win at No. 6 over Alex Spalding and Lopes posted a 7-6, 6-1, victory to finish off the match at No. 5 versus Martin Munoz.

Cumberland will take on Northwestern Ohio on Monday at 2 p.m. and Bethel University on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Women fall 5-4 at No. 17 Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — Seventeenth-ranked Campbellsville University won two doubles matches and the first three completed singles outings, posting a 5-4 victory over Cumberland in women’s tennis action Thursday.

The Tigers (9-1, 3-0 Mid-South) started with two doubles wins, with 18th-ranked Kaede Amano and Majella Nobile defeating CU’s Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Marianela Landi, 8-2, at No. 1. Cumberland’s Stefanie Navaratnam and Joana Bou collected an 8-3 victory at No. 3 over Brooklyn Harris and Bailey Decker, but Campbellsville’s Bolor Enkhbayar and Grace Rowe claimed an 8-5 win at No. 2 versus Ana María Collazos and Jasmine Shankar.

Nobile gave the Tigers a 3-1 edge in the match with a 6-0, 6-0, victory at No. 3 singles against Belén Salazar Yañez and 24th-ranked Amano registered a 6-3, 6-3, win at No. 1 versus 10th-ranked Garijo Garrido, her first loss to an NAIA opponent this spring and only her third defeat of the academic year.

Enkhbayer posted the deciding point for the Tigers, outlasting Landi at No. 2, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4.

Cumberland (6-7, 0-1) got on the board in singles with a 6-2, 6-0, victory at No. 5 by Shankar over Harris and Bou followed with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-4, win at No. 4 over Rowe. Navaratnam defeated Decker in the final match on the court at No. 6, 6-0, 6-0.

Cumberland will play host to seventh-ranked Northwestern Ohio on Monday at 2 p.m. at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts and take on Bethel University on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at home as well.