Cumberland men move up three spots to No. 16 in NAIA poll, women drop one to 20th

The Phoenix (10-1) won 6-of-7 matches over the two-week cycle since the previous ranking, including victories over 18th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 15 Coastal Georgia, 24th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta, No. 25 Indiana Wesleyan and 16th-ranked Reinhardt University. CU’s only loss was a 5-3 defeat to No. 11 Middle Georgia State.

Cumberland defeated Olivet Nazarene last Friday and Martin Methodist this past Wednesday. CU also has victories over Union College as well as NCAA Division II institutions Lincoln Memorial and King University.

The Phoenix will begin Mid-South Conference play this coming Monday at No. 4 Campbellsville University and face sixth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on March 24.

Phoenix women drop one spot to No. 20

Cumberland dropped one spot to 20th in the latest ITA Women’s Tennis Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released earlier this week by the national office.

The Phoenix (6-6) posted a 3-4 mark over a two-week stretch since the previous ranking, with six of the seven matches against ranked opponents (and only two of the seven at home).

Cumberland has victories this season against No. 25 Tennessee Wesleyan, 22nd-ranked Coastal Georgia, No. 23 Olivet Nazarene and 19th-ranked Martin Methodist, the last two in the previous seven days. CU also lost 5-4 to No. 15 SCAD-Atlanta, 6-3 to NCAA Division II Southern Indiana and 5-2 versus No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan.

The Phoenix will open Mid-South Conference action this Monday at 17th-ranked Campbellsville University and face No. 2 Lindsey Wilson on March 24.