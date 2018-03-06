Ferraris, Garijo Garrido voted Mid-South Players of the Week

The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, recorded singles wins in all five outings, all in straight sets, defeating Tennessee Wesleyan’s Bernat Paredes, Coastal Georgia’s Brad Dunn, SCAD-Atlanta’s Jordan Skalet, Indiana Wesleyan’s Jacob Rankin and Middle Georgia State’s Masao Perret.

Ferraris and doubles partner Ramon Puertolas registered a 3-2 mark with victories over Tennessee Wesleyan’s Sergio Lapaz and Mauricio Muniz, Coastal Georgia’s Eric Gravelle and Khanyakweze Ramakgopa and SCAD-Atlanta’s Jonah Tewes-McCoy and Lautaro Monardo.

Ferraris improved to 6-1 in singles and 5-3 in doubles this spring. Cumberland posted team victories over No. 18 Tennessee Wesleyan, No. 15 Coastal Georgia, No. 24 SCAD-Atlanta and No. 25 Indiana Wesleyan before dropping a 5-3 decision to No. 11 Middle Georgia State.

Garijo Garrido garners MSC Player of the Week honors

Cumberland sophomore Ainhoa Garijo Garrido registered five singles and three doubles victories in 10 total matches for the Phoenix, earning Mid-South Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors on Monday, as announced by the league office.

The Albacete, Spain, native posted five singles wins in as many matches, all in straight sets, including a 6-4, 6-0, triumph over Indiana Wesleyan’s 30th-ranked Alex Mella. She also defeated Tennessee’s Wesleyan’s Katerina Saskova, Coastal Georgia’s Jasmine Carswell, SCAD-Atlanta’s Katrina de Guzman and Middle Georgia State’s Julieta Lecce.

Garijo Garrido and doubles partner Joana Bou recorded a 3-2 mark in five outings, picking up victories over Tennessee Wesleyan’s Natasha Bastos and Nadin Antic, Coastal Georgia’s Sonja Wind and Samantha Lasslett and SCAD-Atlanta’s Madison Umbaugh and Sofia Guerra. The duo lost 8-6 to Indiana Wesleyan’s Olivia Reed and Thewuni Devaraja and Middle Georgia State’s Lara Persiani and Laura Cocoma.

Garijo Garrido upped her record this spring to 9-1 in singles and 5-5 in doubles. Cumberland played five matches against ranked opponents, including 25th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan, 22nd-ranked Coastal Georgia, 15th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta, fifth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan and 14th-ranked Middle Georgia State, winning two of the five outings.