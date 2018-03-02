Men post 6-3 win over No. 15 Coastal Georgia

Cumberland remained undefeated, moving to 5-0 with the win, and takes on 24th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta and No. 25 Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday in Macon.

The Mariners picked up the first point of the match at No. 1 doubles, with Matthew Hulme and Talic Jalema defeating CU’s Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca.

Lucich and Thiago Lopes posted an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles versus Brad Dunn and Eric Gravelle and Puertolas and Ferraris won by the same score at No. 3 against Ben Dolan and Khanyakweze Ramakgopa.

Hulme evened the overall match at two with a 6-2, 6-2, triumph at No. 1 singles versus Grabuleda Cruañas, but the Phoenix recorded three straight wins to secure the team victory.

Fernandez Meaca picked up a 6-0, 6-0, win at No. 4 over Gravelle before Puertolas posted a 6-1, 6-2, victory against Jalema at No. 2. Lucich registered a 6-2, 6-2, win at No. 6 versus Ramakgopa for CU’s fifth point of the match.

Dolan defeated Lopes at No. 5, 6-2, 6-4, and Ferraris finished off the match with a 6-0, 7-6 (6) win over Dunn at No. 3.

Women defeat Coastal Georgia, 7-2

MACON, Ga. — Nineteenth-ranked Cumberland University recorded five singles victories and two doubles wins in a 7-2 team victory over 22nd-ranked Coastal Georgia in women’s tennis action Friday.

The Mariners won the doubles match at No. 1, with Samantha Sepe and Jasmine Carswell collecting an 8-1 decision over Jasmine Shankar and Ana Marĩa Collazos, but Ainhoa Garijo Garrido and Joana Bou registered an 8-4 victory at No. 2 versus Sonja Wind and Samanthan Lasslett and Marianela Landi and Stefanie Navaratnam won by the same score at No. 3 against Lindsey Lawing and Madeline Garner.

In singles 14th-ranked Garijo Garrido was the first off with a 6-1, 6-4, victory at No. 1 over Carswell and Landi followed with a 7-5, 6-2, victory at No. 2 versus Sepe. Wind collected a 6-3, 6-3, triumph at No. 3 against Bou, but Collazos picked up the deciding point with a 6-3, 6-2, win at No. 5 over Garner.

Navaratnam defeated Paige DeLaPerriere, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 6 and CU’s Belén Salazar Yañez posted a 6-1, 7-5, victory at No. 4 over Lasslett.

Cumberland faces 15th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta and No. 5 Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday.