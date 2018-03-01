Both CU tennis teams ranked 19th nationally

Cumberland’s men have posted a 4-0 mark this spring, defeating Union College and 18th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan as well as NCAA Division II institutions King University and Lincoln Memorial. The Phoenix play five matches over the next five days, all against ranked opponents, taking on 15th-ranked Coastal Georgia, No. 24 SCAD-Atlanta, 25th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan and No. 11 Middle Georgia State in Macon, Ga., as well as at 16th-ranked Reinhardt University.

Cumberland’s women jumped into the Top 25 rankings this week after a wins over Union College, King University and 25th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan. The Phoenix dropped matches to Lincoln Memorial and Southern Indiana, both D-II schools. CU faces 22nd-ranked Coastal Georgia, No. 15 SCAD-Atlanta, fifth-ranked Indiana Wesleyan and No. 14 Middle Georgia State as well as Reinhardt in the coming days.

Cumberland will return home next weekend for two dual matches for the men and women against Olivet Nazarene on March 9 at 9 a.m. and Martin Methodist on Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m. The women will also take on Belmont on Friday at 3 p.m.