Cumberland men take out No. 18 Wesleyan, 7-2

The Phoenix (4-0) lost the first completed doubles match, with Tennessee Wesleyan’s Federico Staksrud and Borja Perez posting an 8-3 win at No. 1 over Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca, but Puertolas and Ferraris won by the same score at No. 2 over Sergio Lapaz and Mauricio Muniz. Lucich and Lopes gave CU a 2-1 edge in the match with an 8-4 victory at No. 3 versus Andre Kaloussieh and Caio Bardauil.

Ferraris was the first one off in singles, taking down Bernat Paredes, 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3, but Staksrud kept the Bulldogs (3-1) in the match with a 6-3, 6-4, win versus Cruañas at No. 1. Puertolas finished off his win at No. 2 moments later, though, a 6-3, 6-2, triumph against Perez for a 4-2 CU advantage.

Lucich posted the clinching point with a 6-4, 6-0, win at No. 6 versus Muniz and the Phoenix followed with two more victories. Fernandez Meaca defeated Bardauil, 7-6, 7-5, at No. 4 and Lopes claimed a 6-3, 6-4, win over Fabrizio Tormen at No. 4.

Cumberland travels to Macon, Ga., for a stretch of four matches in five days beginning Friday. The Phoenix face 15th-ranked Coastal Georgia, 25th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta, Indiana Wesleyan, 13th-ranked Middle Georgia State and 16th-ranked Reinhardt University.

CU women come back for 5-4 victory over TWU

Cumberland lost a pair of doubles matches but came back with four singles wins, including Stefanie Navaratnam clinching the match with a three-set victory at No. 6, in a 5-4 victory over 25th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan in women’s tennis action Monday at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.

Cumberland (3-2) fell behind 2-1 after doubles but led 4-3 after singles wins from Ainhoa Garijo Garrido, Marianela Landi and Ana Marĩa Collazos, but Tennessee Wesleyan’s Ariana Pelletti evened the match at three with a 6-4, 6-3, win at No. 5 versus CU’s Jasmine Shankar.

That left Navaratnam and Nadin Antic on the court, with Navaratnam taking the first set, 6-0, but Antic got a break and posted a 6-3 second set. The Phoenix freshmen came through in the end, winning the final set, 6-3, to give Cumberland the team victory.

The Bulldogs (0-3) started with doubles wins at Nos. 2 and 3, as Haruka Hirata and Noemi Perez posted an 8-6 victory against Belén Salazar Yañez and Collazos at No. 2 and TWU’s Pelletti and Katerina Saskova won 8-3 versus Landi and Navaratnam at No. 3. Garijo Garrido and Joana Bou collected an 8-1 victory at No. 1 over Antic and Natasha Bastos.

Fourteenth-ranked Garijo Garrido made quick work of Saskova at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-1, and Landi won by the same score at No. 3 versus Perez, but Hirata frustrated Bou and posted a 6-1, 6-3, victory at No. 2, evening the match at three.

Collazos gave the Phoenix a 4-3 edge with a 6-2, 6-3, triumph versus Bastos at No. 4, but Pelletti defeated Shankar, setting up the final singles outing.

The Phoenix play five matches in four days starting Friday in Macon, Ga., taking on 23rd-ranked Coastal Georgia, 16th-ranked SCAD-Atlanta, No. 7 Indiana Wesleyan, 17th-ranked Middle Georgia State and Reinhardt University.