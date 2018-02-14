Phoenix men move up one spot to No. 21

The Phoenix posted 5-4 victories over Union College and Lincoln Memorial as well as a 7-2 win versus King University in Harrogate this past weekend. Junior Thiago Lopes won the deciding singles match against Union and Lincoln Memorial.

Junior Axel Lucich won all six of his matches over the weekend – three single and three doubles, while Lopes collected five victories in as many outings.

Cumberland will take on Tennessee State on Feb. 22 in Nashville and hosts 18th-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan in the home opener Feb. 26 at the Tommy Gray Memorial Courts.