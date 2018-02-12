Lopes voted MSC Player of the Week

The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native posted a 3-6, 6-4 6-4, win versus Union College's Borna Bartolovic at No. 4 singles, clinching the 5-4 win in the season opener for CU. He then collected a 7-5, 6-3, win versus against Lincoln Memorial's Iker Tomas Moure at No. 5 singles, again clinching a 5-4 win for the Phoenix.

In doubles Lopes and junior Axel Lucich combined for three victories at No. 3 in the lineup, registering a 7-4 win in a tiebreaker against Union’s Santiago Diaz Lopez and Srdjan Trosic. The duo collected a 9-7 triumph over Lincoln Memorial’s Xavier Marti and Tomas Moure and they won 8-1 versus King University’s Sebastian Lieflaender and Charles Jabaley.

Cumberland, ranked 22nd nationally, started the year 3-0 for the first time since 2012, a team that also started the dual match season with three straight victories.