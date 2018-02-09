Navaratnam claims deciding point in 5-4 CU victory

Cumberland (1-0) opened the dual match season with the win and takes on NCAA Division II institutions King University and host Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.

Union began the match with an 8-1 victory at No. 1 doubles, with Isidora Petkovic and Ljiljana Pajcin defeating Jasmine Shankar and Ana Marĩa Collazos, but the Phoenix took a 2-1 lead in the overall match with a pair of 8-2 victories at the last two doubles spot.

Garijo Garrido and Bou posted the win at No. 2 over Christina Schoener and Alina Schweizer and Marianela Landi and Navaratnam collected the victory at No. 3 versus Kacie Dotson and Erika Broady.

Pajcin helped the Bulldogs (1-1) even the match with a 7-5, 6-0, win at No. 2 against Shankar, but 14th-ranked Garijo Garrido outlasted 12th-ranked Petkovic at No. 1, 6-1, 1-6, 7-5.

Union squared the match once again with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, victory by Schoener at No. 3 against Landi before Bou claimed a 6-1, 6-0, win at No. 4. Navaratnam finished off the opening triumph with a 6-2, 6-1, victory at No. 6 versus Broady. Union’s Schweizer posted the final point with a 7-5, 7-5, win at No. 5 over Collazos.

Lucich, Lopes pace Phoenix men in opening win

HARROGATE — Juniors Axel Lucich and Thiago Lopes claimed three of 22nd-ranked Cumberland’s five points in Friday’s 5-4 men’s tennis victory over Union College, with the duo combining for a doubles win and each player picking up singles triumphs in three sets, including the deciding point from Lopes.

Lopes and Lucich won their doubles outing in a tiebreaker, 8-4, at No. 3 over Santiago Diaz Lopez and Srdjan Trosic while freshmen Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Francisco Fernandez Meaca posted an 8-6 doubles win at No. 1 for the Phoenix against Srdan Pejic and Borna Bartolovic.

Union’s Lois Castellon and Kuhnel put the Bulldogs ahead, 1-0, in the dual with an 8-5 win at No. 2 versus Ramon Puertolas and Riccardo Ferraris before Cumberland pulled ahead 2-1 at the end of doubles.

Pejic registered a 7-5, 6-4, victory at No. 2 singles against Ferraris and Castellon put Union ahead in the overall match with a 6-2, 6-3, win at No. 1 versus Puertolas, but Cumberland claimed the next three outings.

Fernandez Meaca collected a 6-1, 6-2, win at No. 5 over Diaz Lopez to square the match at three. Lucich then outlasted Mateo Gonzalez, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, at No. 3 and Lopes finished off the team victory, coming from a set down for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, win at No. 4 against Bartolovic.

Alex Kostka defeated CU freshman Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada, 6-2, 6-0, at No. 6 in the final match on the court.

Cumberland will play NCAA Division II schools King University and host Lincoln Memorial on Saturday.