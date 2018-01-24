Phoenix men ranked 22nd in NAIA preseason poll

The Phoenix ended the 2017 season 7-6 overall and ranked 24th in the country, with four of the losses to teams ranked in the Top 10 nationally.

First-year head coach Karen Martinez returns four letterwinners from last season – juniors Thiago Lopes, Axel Lucich and Ramon Puertolas along with sophomore Riccardo Ferraris. Puertolas reached the semifinals of the ITA Southeast Championships in September and Ferraris made it to the quarterfinals in semifinals at the regional tournament.

That foursome is joined by freshmen Francisco Fernandez Meaca, Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada.

Cumberland will begin the season Feb. 9-10 in Harrogate, taking on Union College, Lincoln Memorial and King University. The Phoenix will play 10 teams in the preseason coaches’ poll, including Tennessee Wesleyan (19th) on February 26, Coastal Georgia (15th) on March 2, SCAD-Atlanta (25th) on March 3, Middle Georgia State (13th) on March 4, Reinhardt University (16th) on March 5, Olivet Nazarene (23rd) on March 9, Campbellsville University (4th) on March 19, Lindsey Wilson (6th) on March 24, Northwestern Ohio (5th) on March 26 and Asbury University (17th) on March 31.