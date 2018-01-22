Women picked fifth in MSC preseason poll

Three letterwinners return for first-year head coach Karen Martinez when Cumberland opens the season February 9-10 in Harrogate, Tenn., taking on Union College, Lincoln Memorial and King University.

Sophomore Ainhoa Garijo Garrido is ranked 14th nationally entering the spring campaign. The Albacete, Spain, native reached the singles finals in the ITA Southeast Championships in September and finished the fall season 10-2 in singles.

Senior Jasmine Shankar and sophomore Belen Salazar Yanez combined for five singles victories in 2017.

Newcomers Joana Bou and Marianela Landi each posted one singles victory in the region championships and are joined by Stefanie Navaratnam and Ana Maria Collazos, who both enrolled in January.

Lindsey Wilson received five first-place votes and 35 total points for first place in the poll. Campbellsville University and the University of the Cumberlands both garnered one first-place vote and 28 total points, tying for second, and Georgetown College earned 20 points for fourth, one point ahead of Cumberland. The University of Pikeville (9) was sixth and Shawnee State finished seventh (8).

CU men third

Cumberland was picked third in the Mid-South Conference Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Friday by the league office.

First-year head coach Karen Martinez returns four letterwinners from a team that finished 7-6 last season, with four of the losses to teams ranked in the Top 10 nationally. Juniors Thiago Lopes, Axel Lucich and Ramon Puertolas along with sophomore Riccardo Ferraris will anchor the 2018 club for the Phoenix.

That foursome is joined by freshmen Francisco Fernandez Meaca, Pau Grabuleda Cruañas and Omar Santiagonúñez Ahumada when Cumberland opens the campaign February 9-10 in Harrogate, Tenn., taking on Union College, Lincoln Memorial and King University.

Puertolas reached the semifinals of the ITA Southeast Championships in September and Ferraris made it to the quarterfinals in semifinals at the regional tournament. Puertolas recorded a 10-3 singles record with an 8-5 doubles mark last season for the Phoenix while Ferraris was 7-8 in singles and 9-5 in doubles.

Lucich collected an 8-4 record in singles and was 8-8 in doubles with Lopes, who finished 6-7 in singles last year.

Campbellsville University received four first-place votes and 34 total points to edge Lindsey Wilson (three first-place votes, 33 points) for the top spot in the poll. Cumberland earned 26 points for third place, followed by the University of the Cumberlands (20 points) and Georgetown College (17). The University of Pikeville (11) and Shawnee State rounded out the poll.