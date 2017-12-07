Puertolas, Ferraris appear in ITA fall rankings

Puertolas registered a 7-2 singles mark during the fall, reaching the semifinals of the ITA Southeast Championships as well as posting two wins at the University of the Cumberlands and one at Campbellsville University.

The Tarrega, Spain, native collected a 6-1, 4-1, retired, victory against Montreat College’s Ben Cree, defeated Asbury University’s Luiz Hartfkopf, 6-7, 7-5, 10-7, in the Round of 32 and won 6-4, 6-4, against Asbury’s Choopat Suvimolstean in the region championships. He outlasted Martin Methodist’s Jesus Quesada, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinals before dropping a 6-1, 6-4, decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Denis Porcic in the semifinals.

Ferraris posted a 4-3 mark in three fall events, going 4-1 in the ITA Southeast Championships and reaching the quarterfinals. The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, native defeated Bethel University’s Zach Vanderbough, 6-2, 6-3, and posted a 4-6, 6-3, 10-2, win over Asbury’s Aquille Trotman. He registered a 6-2, 6-7, 10-7, victory over Campbellsville University’s Alejandro Reyes and recorded a 3-6, 7-6, 10-6, win versus Autu Merenheimo from the University of the Cumberlands to reach the quarters before falling to Porcic.

Garijo Garrido ranked 14th nationally

After losing in the finals of the region championships, Cumberland sophomore Ainhoa Garijo Garrido is ranked 14th nationally and fourth in the East Region in the Oracle/ITA NAIA Women's Tennis Rankings released recently by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Garijo Garrido posted a 10-2 singles mark this fall, winning all three matches at the Middle Georgia Fall Invitational, both outings at the University of the Cumberlands and registering a 5-1 mark at the ITA Southeast Championships.

The Albacete, Spain, native defeated Middle Georgia’s Julieta Lecce, 6-1, 6-2, and Young Harris College’s Elin Rundcrantz, 6-1, 6-0 before posting a 6-3, 6-3, victory against Lee University’s Francesca Tondi at the Middle Georgia Invite.

In the region championships, she collected a 6-3, 6-1, win against Samantha Fraser from the University of Pikeville and blanked Milligan College’s Lexie Hill and Union College’s Christina Schoener to reach the quarterfinals. Garijo Garrido defeated Lindsey Wilson’s Minja Gligic, 6-2, 6-1, in the quarterfinals and registered a 6-3, 6-2, victory over LWC’s Jovana Peric in the semifinals. She dropped a 6-1, 6-3, decision to Isabella Dale from the University of the Cumberlands in the finals.

She recorded a 6-1, 6-1, win versus Reinhardt University’s Yamit Vodavoz and registered a 7-5, 6-3, victory over Tomomi Nagao from the Cumberlands in the one-day event at Campbellsville as well.

The only players ranked ahead of Garijo Garrido in the East Region are Dale, Indiana Wesleyan’s Lizzie Bauss and Union College’s Isidora Petkovic.