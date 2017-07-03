Wilson trio makes sports writers’ all-state in tennis

Wilson Central’s Michael Mercante was named to the Class AAA singles team, and Mt. Juliet’s Josh Walker and Dylan Chambers were named to the Class AAA doubles team.

Mercante became the first tennis player in Wilson Central history to earn a berth in the Class AAA state tournament. Mercante won his state opener by default over Siegel sophomore Husain Al-Zubaidi before losing to Alabama-bound Sam Fischer, of Brentwood, 6-0, 6-0.

Mercante completed the most successful individual season in Wilson Central tennis history as he went 18-3 in singles matches, and became the second Wildcat in the program’s history to claim the District 9-AAA singles championship. Tyler Pullen did it in 2003.

“It was a great season for Michael, and to get to this point is great for him and does a lot of our program as a whole,” said first-year Wilson Central coach Ryan Jent. “Since he’s went on this postseason run, the amount of people who have come to me talking about how great of a kid that Michael is speaks volumes about him.”

Mercante dealt with rising temperatures and a 2 1/2-hour match to open the region tournament in Hendersonville, and a two hour and 15 minute three-set battle in the finals to take home the region championship. Mercante defeated Rossview senior Eli Robinson 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round before staving off Rossview senior Logan Miller 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Mercante fell behind 3-0 in the opening set of the first match against Robinson, as the senior held on to take the first set. The second set was all Mercante as he steadied his play by keeping numerous balls deep and working Robinson left and right to take the second set.

Mercante escaped some serious trouble in the third as he fell behind 2-0 and 40-15 before battling back to deuce, which in high school is a deciding point with the winner taking the game. After a long rally Mercante forced his opponent deep into the backhand corner before coming up and hitting the forehand winner to the open court. During the deuce point, Robinson began cramping, and was forced to take a 15-minute medical timeout. After that, Mercante controlled the rest of the set for the win.

Mt. Juliet’s Chambers and Walker punched a return ticket to the state tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lebanon’s Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper in the Region 5-AAA final at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville. The pair outlasted White Station’s Neil Arora and Takuma Walker 6-7, 7-1, 6-2 in the morning and ousted Siegel seniors Ben Betzler and Chadwick Daughtery 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the afternoon. Their state title run fell short in the championship match against Tennessee High seniors Jacob Marshall and Charlie Moseley, 6-0, 6-0.

Chambers and Walker reached the state semifinals last year.

Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State tennis

Boys Tennis

AAA

SINGLES

Sam Fischer, Brentwood*

Stone Cozart, Tennessee

Michael Mercante, Wilson Central

Sai Mummareddy, Germantown

DOUBLES

Charlie Moseley/Jacob Marshall*, Tennessee

Josh Walker/Dylan Chambers, Mt. Juliet

A-AA

SINGLES

David Skrabut, Page

Jacob Lorino, Knox Catholic*

Benjamin Sidwell, Trinity Christian*

Daniel Cox, Red Bank

DOUBLES

Reed Bristow/Ethan Fussell, Chr. Aca. of Knox.*

Sam Lee/Rory Glatt, L&N STEM Academy

Division II-A

SINGLES

Harrison Williams, Knox Webb

Walker Anderson, Battle Ground Academy

Timmy O’Brien, Zion Christian*

Cade Reasons, Univ. School of Jackson

DOUBLES

John Kimball/Walker Stearns, St. George’s

Ben Pearce/Ohm Sharma, Knox Webb

Division II-AA

SINGLES

George Harwell, Montgomery Bell Academy*

Frederick Danielson, Memphis Univ. School

Weston Touliatos, Memphis Univ. School*

Cooper Long, Baylor School

DOUBLES

Charlie Thel/Ryan Crump, The McCallie School

Alec Kadrie/Benjamin Taverne, Baylor School

Girls Tennis

AAA

SINGLES

Somer Henry, Brentwood*

Sneha Sinha, Collierville*

Lainey Hill, Dobyns Bennett*

Julia Adams, Bearden

DOUBLES

Evelyn Calhoun/Georgia Fischer*, Brentwood

Lindsay Carney/Allison Griffin, Germantown Houston

A-AA

SINGLES

Sarah Brackin, Page

Allison Ivey, Christian Academy of Knoxville

Andi Clayton, Hume-Fogg

Nellina Wooten, Obion County

DOUBLES

Ellie Pectol/Sydni Lollar, Greeneville*

Sara Allen/Erin Allen, Knox Catholic*

Division II-A

SINGLES

Lauren Yoon, Knox Webb

Ester Yang, St. Andrews-Sewanee

Hannah Grace Howell, St. George’s

Talia Stein, University School of Nashville

DOUBLES

Caroline Ross*/Carina Dagotto, Knox Webb

Lauren Yoon/Anna Wisniewski, Knox Webb*

Division II-AA

SINGLES

Drew Hawkins, Baylor School*

Lindy McBrayer, Baylor School

Maddox Bandy, Girls Preparatory School

Maggie Cannata, Ensworth School

DOUBLES

Catherine Owen/Grace Anne Dunavant, Hutchison

Lauren Carrelli*/Lily Mooney, Baylor School

*-2016 TSWA All-State honoree