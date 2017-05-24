West Wilson/Southside wrap up successful season

The boys finished with a 9-0 regular season record while a young girls squad finished with a 6-3 mark. In the final match regular-season match against Avery Trace held at Wilson Central High School on Thursday, Nick Mercante, Sean Brown, Varaha Ande, Justin Alford, and Sudarshin Sridhar took home wins to lead the Wildcats to victory.

The girls routed Avery Trace 7-2 for its sixth win of the season. Picking up wins for the Lady Wildcats were Ashlynn Staggs, Supreethi Sridhar, Morgan Brown, Carson Cowan, Nithyashree Prabhu, and Samantha Stephens.

In the post season tournament the Wildcats continued to flex their muscle as sixth graders Nick Mercante and Varaha Ande took home first place, and seventh grade teammates Sean Brown and Blaine Smith carried home second place. The two teams bested a field of 24 teams.

In girls action, eighth grader Ashlynn Staggs and sixth grader Nithyashree Prabhu finished in second place, competing against a field of 34 teams.