Student-athletes must be a junior or senior academically and maintain a 3.50 grade-point-average and above to be eligible for the award. A total of 109 men and 147 women were honored from institutions from around the country.

Ortega Vela posts a 3.94 GPA in accounting/management, while Shankar holds a 3.61 in mathematics and Aguirre carries a 3.56 in business administration.