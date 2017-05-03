logo

Lebanon High tennis

Blue Devil doubles duo finishes second

Staff Reports • Today at 8:42 PM

HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper finished second in the District 9-AAA boys’ doubles tournament which wrapped up a two-day run Tuesday at Memorial Park/Drakes Creek Park.

The pair will play in the Region 5-AAA tournament May 15.

The team district tournament has been pushed back to next Monday at Drakes Creek due to forecasted rain the rest of this week.

Recommended for You