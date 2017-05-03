Lebanon High tennis Blue Devil doubles duo finishes second Staff Reports • Today at 8:42 PM HENDERSONVILLE — Lebanon’s Giovanni Santos and Kaleb Jasper finished second in the District 9-AAA boys’ doubles tournament which wrapped up a two-day run Tuesday at Memorial Park/Drakes Creek Park. The pair will play in the Region 5-AAA tournament May 15. The team district tournament has been pushed back to next Monday at Drakes Creek due to forecasted rain the rest of this week. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.