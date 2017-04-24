Central turned away from 9-AAA top spots

Unfortunately for Central, neither happened as the boys and girls both struggled to cash in at big moments with both teams falling with the boys going down 6-1, and the girls dropping a 5-2 decision to the Lady Commandos.

Wilson Central (5-1 in District 9-AAA, 9-1 overall), looked to start out hot out of the gates, but the senior duo of Akbar Rahmani and Houston Wood never got on track as the top ranked Wildcat team lost an 8-1 decision to Jackson Kinsler and Brady Rucks.

Looking to salvage a split in doubles, junior Andrew Denning and sophomore Michael Mercante held a 5-4 lead at number two doubles, but lost four of the next five games to drop an 8-6 decision to Jared Burns and Garrett Franklin.

At number two singles, Wood battled and held a 5-4 lead in the first set, but missed opportunities on crucial points led to a 7-5 first set loss to Rucks before dropping the second set 6-0.

Mercante did give Wilson Central its lone win as the sophomore claimed a 6-2, 6-2 win at number one singles over Kinsler.

However, the match remained in a slide for the Wildcats as Rahmani lost a hard-fought 7-5 first set before dropping the next 6-0 to Burns at number three singles.

Denning fell 6-1, 6-2 at number four singles to Franklin, and junior Braden Hammer faltered late to Ben Darr at number five singles 6-4, 7-6 (4).

The Lady Wildcats managed to work themselves into favorable opportunities, but missed out on chances to win several matches.

Wilson Central (4-2, 7-4) managed to get on the board first as the sophomore tandem of Jacey Staggs and Savannah Westbrook battled from 5-1 down to claim an 8-6 win at number two doubles against Lucky Sims and Audrey Spurlock.

However, the Lady Wildcats could only manage a split in doubles play as the senior team of Jennifer Beckham and Lani Lee lost a tight 8-6 battle at one doubles to Grace Phillips and Caroline Miller. Beckham and Lee lost five deuce (deciding point) points that proved to be a big difference.

Hendersonville gained the lead as Sims defeated Staggs at one singles 6-0, 6-4.

Junior Cassie Joslin tied the match up at two with a 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Spurlock at four singles, but the Lady Commandos reclaimed the lead as Phillips defeated Lee 6-1, 6-4 at two singles.

Hendersonville clinched the match with Miller defeating Westbrook 6-4, 6-3 at number three singles. Once again, the deuce points proved to be a nemesis for Wilson Central as Miller claimed all six of the deuce points.

Katie Lee finished off the match for Hendersonville as she defeated Beckham 6-0, 0-6, 10-4 at number five singles.

Wilson Central will be in action again on Tuesday as the Wildcats travel to Beech for their final regular-season district matchup. The Wildcats will finish the regular season on Wednesday as they play host to Father Ryan.

Hendersonville girls 5, Wilson Central 2

1. Lucy Sims (H) d. Jacey Staggs (W) 6-0, 6-4

2. Grace Phillips (H) d. Lani Lee (W) 6-1, 6-4

3. Caroline Miller (H) d. Savannah Westbrook (W) 6-4, 6-3

4. Cassie Joslin (W) d. Audrey Spurlock (H) 6-1, 6-3

5. Katie Lee (H) d. Jennifer Beckham (W) 6-0, 0-6, 10-4

1. Miller/Phillips (H) d. Beckham/Lee (W) 8-6

2. Staggs/Westbrook (W) d. Sims/Spurlock (H) 8-6

Exhibition singles:

Kiersten Moss, Hannah Spoon, Abby Moser, and Victoria Vita lost.

Exhibition doubles:

Abby Moser/Victoria Vita won; Makayla Posey and Kaylee Wilson lost.

Hendersonville boys 6, Wilson Central 1

1. Michael Mercante (W) d. Jackson Kinsler (H) 6-2, 6-2

2. Brady Rucks (H) d. Houston Wood (W) 7-5, 6-0

3. Jared Burns (H) d. Akbar Rahmani (W) 7-5, 6-0

4. Garrett Franklin (H) d. Andrew Denning (W) 6-1, 6-2

5. Ben Darr (H) d. Braden Hammer (W) 6-4, 7-6(4)

1. Kinsler/Rucks (H) d. Rahmani/Wood (W) 8-1

2. Burns/Franklin (H) d. Denning/Mercante (W) 8-6

Exhibition singles:

Sean Moran lost 8-5

Exhibition doubles

Hammer/Moran lost 8-2