Cumberland tennis

Weather shifts MSC Tennis Championships to Sunday-Monday

Staff Reports • Today at 4:41 PM

With rain expected Friday and Saturday in the area, the 2017 Mid-South Conference Tennis Championships have shifted to Sunday and Monday at Kereiakes Park in Bowling Green, Ky., with the Cumberland men and women both playing Sunday morning in the quarterfinals.

Cumberland’s men earned the No. 3 seed in the seven-team field and will face sixth-seeded Pikeville at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Kereiakes Park. CU defeated the Bears, 8-1, on April 2 in Lebanon and with a win, would face the winner of second-seeded and ninth-ranked Campbellsville and No. 7 seed at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the semifinals.

The 25th-ranked Phoenix women garnered the No. 4 seed in the seven-team bracket and will take on Georgetown College at 11 a.m. at Warren East High School. Cumberland defeated the Tigers, 5-4, on April 7 at Georgetown. A victory would put CU into the semifinals against top-seeded and second-ranked Lindsey Wilson at 6 p.m.

Championship matches are scheduled for Monday at Kereaikes Park, with the women at 10 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.

