Weather shifts MSC Tennis Championships to Sunday-Monday

Cumberland’s men earned the No. 3 seed in the seven-team field and will face sixth-seeded Pikeville at 8 a.m. on Sunday at Kereiakes Park. CU defeated the Bears, 8-1, on April 2 in Lebanon and with a win, would face the winner of second-seeded and ninth-ranked Campbellsville and No. 7 seed at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the semifinals.

The 25th-ranked Phoenix women garnered the No. 4 seed in the seven-team bracket and will take on Georgetown College at 11 a.m. at Warren East High School. Cumberland defeated the Tigers, 5-4, on April 7 at Georgetown. A victory would put CU into the semifinals against top-seeded and second-ranked Lindsey Wilson at 6 p.m.

Championship matches are scheduled for Monday at Kereaikes Park, with the women at 10 a.m. and the men at 2 p.m.