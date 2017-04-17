Men end regular season with 8-1 road victory

The Phoenix (6-5, 4-2 Mid-South) have won three straight and four of the last five outings heading into the Mid-South Conference Championships in Bowling Green, Ky., which will begin Friday.

Thiago Lopes and Axel Lucich started the match with an 8-4 victory at No. 2 doubles over Sebastian Schille and Dev Sivam and Riccardo Ferraris and Ramon Puertolas won by the same score at No. 1 against Aatu Merenheimo and Leonardo Couto. Tanishq Mahendru and Luis Westrick picked up the only point for the Patriots (5-14, 3-3) with an 8-5 victory at No. 3 versus Jose Ortega Vela and Alejandro Rosas Garcia.

In singles Lopes was the first off the court with a 6-1, 6-3, win at No. 3 over Mahendru before Ferraris posted a 7-6, 7-5, victory at No. 2 versus Cuoto. Rosas Garcia’s 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, triumph at No. 1 against Merenheimo secured the team win for Cumberland.

Puertolas defeated Westrick, 6-2, 6-2, at No. 4, while Lucich recorded a 6-4, 6-2, win at No. 5 over Schille and Ortega Vela finished off the match with a 6-1, 7-5, victory against Sivam at No. 6.